Red Bull Racing's RB13 Looks Poised To Challenge Mercedes

Red Bull Racing has finally unveiled its challenger for the 2017 Formula One World Championship, dubbed the RB13.
The team has only released a single video of the RB13 so far but even still, the differences between it and the RB12 are obvious. For starters, the car’s livery is slightly different and incorporates a matte finish across all surfaces.
Up front, a brand new nose catches the eye while the car also includes a large shark fin at the rear as with all other 2017 F1 contenders bar the Mercedes-AMG. Further intricacies of the RB13 won’t be visible until detailed images of the vehicle are released but even still, there are high expectations around the car.
Red Bull has a history of developing some of the fastest cornering vehicles in recent F1 history and has made a name for itself for favouring downforce over top speed. Consequently, the company is poised to make the most out of the new regulations that allow for greater levels of downforce and is widely expected to take the fight to the Mercedes team.