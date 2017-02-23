Renault Heading To Geneva With 'EV Surprise', Facelifted Captur

Renault are getting ready to storm Geneva with an extensive lineup, which will also include an electric vehicle.
Described as "an EV surprise" in the short text that announces the brand's presence in Switzerland, it could be either a concept car or a new zero-emission vehicle that will join the automaker's electric lineup.
As for the Renault Captur, it's been around since 2013 so it was about time for a mid-cycle refresh. The company states that the facelifted version of the sub-compact SUV will offer "more distinctive styling and new technologies".
Furthermore, the new Koleos and Alaskan pickup truck are scheduled to hit the European market this year, so Renault will have them both on display in Geneva as well - where they will be joined by a bunch of tweaked Dacias, including the new Logan MCV Stepway, which was unveiled earlier this week.
Perhaps the most interesting premiere is that of the all-new Alpine sports car, which will be shown at the revived brand's press conference on Tuesday, March 7, at 1:15 pm CET (7:15 am EST).
Baptized the A120, it will challenge the likes of the Porsche 718 Cayman and Alfa Romeo 4C, as it's expected to be powered by a 1.8-liter turbo'd four-banger, with around 250 to 300 HP.
Note: Renault Trezor Concept pictured