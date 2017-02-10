RENNtech Turns The Mercedes-Benz Metris Into A Giant Rolling Toolbox

North American consumers know Mercedes-Benz first and foremost as a luxury automaker. But the German manufacturer also has a longstanding business in commercial vehicles.
That's been realized to a large extent in the Western hemisphere by the success of the Sprinter van, but Daimler is also keen to break into the mid-size cargo van market with the Metris.
So to showcase what it's smaller van can do, it worked up this concept for the Chicago Auto Show that's both functional and a little bit whimsical.
Built by the experienced Benz tuners at RENNtech, the Mercedes-Benz Metris MasterSolutions Toolbox van concept packs all manner of upfitted equipment to get the job done, and a visual treatment bound to put a smile on your face.
It includes all manner of shelves, racks, and cases to store and transport whatever equipment the job calls for, along with a grippy (and easily cleaned) tile floor, and a partition between the cargo and driver's compartments. The whole thing is wrapped in a unique livery, with matching wheels, oversized toolbox-style latches, and a big handle on the roof – all to make it look like a giant rolling toolbox.
Motivation comes courtesy of a 2.0-liter turbo four, rated at 208 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque through a seven-speed automatic transmission. It'll accelerate from 0-60 in about nine seconds, return 21 miles per gallon in the city (and 24 on the highway), carry 2,500 pounds of gear, or tow 5,000 pounds in a trailer – all in a “right-sized” package.
The engine is stock, and while the retrofit is anything but, Daimler offers a wide range of equipment through its MasterSolutions program for both the Sprinter and the new Metris, as the Vito/V-Class is sold in North America.