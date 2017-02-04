Rider Arrested After Instagram Video Shows Him Taunting And Fleeing Cops

A New York man has been arrested after authorities discovered an Instagram video of him taunting and fleeing police during the ‘Bikes Up, Guns Down’ ride on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The video in question shows 27-year-old Wilfredo Garcia Jr riding on an ATV on State Road 7 with the camera pointed at his face as he mouths off to the police cruisers following him.
An arrest affidavit says that Garcia was riding at approximately 50 mph (80 km/h) in a 35 mph (56 km/h) zone when he was spotted by police among a large group of riders. It is also asserted that Garcia made an illegal U-turn and drove into oncoming traffic, reports Local 10 News.
In a news conference, Hollywood police chief Tomas Sanchez said “When we spoke to the neighborhood officers in New York, where he lives, they told us he does these antics up there, also. Mr. Garcia's past includes a gun violation and over 35 other traffic moving violations. So he's no stranger to law enforcement."
Garcia is facing charges of fleeing and eluding police and reckless driving.