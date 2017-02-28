Rider Gets Too Close To Car, Flips Scooter Under Braking

This incident is a perfect example of why you should be extra careful with maintaining a safe distance to the car in front, as you never know when you'll need a bit of leeway under braking.
The title of the clip is pretty self-explanatory. There's not much to say about what happened except the obvious. What we will add, however, is that the rider must have panicked when he realized the cars in front were coming to a halt all of a sudden.
So yes, he did grab too much brake and in doing so, ended up having a pretty serious accident where he could have easily gotten hurt.
Thankfully, the description of the video states that he only suffered some bruising and was released from the hospital. Having a scooter land on you can be very dangerous, especially since the average scooter weighs about as much as a relatively large human being, and packs plenty of hard surfaces that you definitely don't want to come in contact with.
Also, good to see so many motorists pull over and help.