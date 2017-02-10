Rider Somersaults Into Truck Bed After Rear Ending Ute!

Considering all the horrible ways someone can crash their bike, landing inside a truck bed seemingly unharmed is not a bad way to have a...ahem....bad day.
This footage was captured by a semi's dashcam, and shows the rider approaching the small ute in front of him and only braking when it was already too late to avoid making contact.
Once all the vehicles in the picture exit that tunnel, the rider starts looking around, left and right, while traffic ahead slows down. While he might not have been paying proper attention, it's still a little difficult to understand why he'd keep his eyes off the road for so long.
Thankfully, upon landing inside the truck bed, he seems to be moving around very...alertly, which is always a good sign following any motorcycle crash. He was also lucky that his bike didn't land directly on top of him - if you look close, you'll see that it barely missed him.
Also, it's easy to imagine what a shock this must have been for the driver of that old ute.