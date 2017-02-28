Roborace Unveils Self-Driving Racer In Its Finished Form

Roborace has just presented its completed self-driving race car at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.
Looking very similar to the concept vehicle presented last year, the Robocar tips the scales at 975 kg (2,149 lbs) and is powered by four 300 kW electric motors, allowing each racer to reach a top speed of 320 km/h (200 mph).
Enabling the Robocar to pilot itself is a suite of hardware that includes 5 LIDAR sensors, 2 radars, 18 ultrasonic sensors, 2 optical speed sensors and no less than 6 cameras. All of this technology is powered by the Nvidia Drive PX2.
Roborace initially planned to launch the autonomous racing series during this year’s Formula E season and did bring two prototypes to last month’s event in Buenos Aires. However, the company now says that it will just pit two Robocars against each other at a Formula E race in July before eventually rolling out 20 examples to 10 different teams.