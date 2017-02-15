Rolls Royce Phantom Taking On Toyota GT 86 Is Pointless Yet Intriguing

As far as the eye can see, the few things a Toyota GT 86 might have in common with a Rolls-Royce Phantom include the four wheels, steering wheel, mirrors and other things of that nature.
Seriously though, these two cars couldn't be any more different, and yet you might be interested to know that in terms of power-to-weight ratio, the Phantom only has a slight edge over the GT 86, with the former weighing in at around 2,600 kg (5,732 lbs), and the Toyota pushing 1,300 kg (2,866 lbs).
In other words, the Phantom weighs twice as much and has a little over twice as many horses, with 460 PS (454 HP) coming from that massive 6.7-liter V12.
The Toyota GT 86 on the other hand is good for 200 PS (197 HP), yet only has 205 Nm (151 lb-ft) of torque, compared to the Phantom's 720 Nm (531 lb-ft).
Also, this is a rolling-start race, so that should favor the Phantom seen as how it's got all that extra torque.