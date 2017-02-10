Rory Reid Sparks Life Into Top Gear With Aston Martin Road Trip

As Top Gear continues to thrive in its post-Chris Evans era, the TV show’s official YouTube channel has just launched a new series which will see Rory Reid enjoying some of the world’s greatest driving roads in some thrilling road trips.
To kick off the series, Reid jumped behind the wheel of an Aston Martin Rapide S and explored the majestic Furka Pass, a ribbon of tarmac winding its way along the Swiss Alps that was made famous by the James Bond thriller Goldfinger.
While the Rapide S perhaps isn’t the supercar you’d lust over driving along the Furka Pass, it’s an impressive performer nonetheless. After all, it features a naturally-aspirated 6.0-liter V12 delivering 552 hp. You’d have to be crazy not to love a car like that for its engine alone.
Throughout the drive, Reid discusses some of the road’s history and meets four bikers who rode to Furka Pass all the way from Barcelona.
If Top Gear Season 24 is anything like this, we’re in for something rather special.