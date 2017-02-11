Rowen Turns Subaru WRX STI Into A Road-Going Rally Car

Since the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution is no longer in production, the Subaru WRX STI doesn’t have to compete against its fiercest and most historical rival, arguably making it the industry’s closest thing to a rally car for the road.
It has an advanced all-wheel drive system. It’s fitted with a potent turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It can perform on gravel, in the snow and in the rain. However, it is arguably lacking in the styling department. This is where Rowen International comes in.
Free of any internal styling limitations aimed at making the vehicle appeal to customers globally, Rowen has been able to go all out in designing its bold bodykit for the WRX STI.
The front end consists of a totally new bumper, modified fog lights, a different grille and diagonal daytime running lights with five individual LEDs. A set of bright gold wheels have also been installed to give off a greater rallying vibe while harking back to the STIs of yesteryear.
The rear also receives some modifications. A small lip has been added to the rear wing and a lip has also been fitted to the trunklid. There’s also a new exhaust system, totally bespoke rear bumper and a diffuser that incorporates a Formula One-inspired rain light.