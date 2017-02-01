RWD Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2's Imperfections Can Be Charming

Is Lamborghini's good ol' fashion rear-wheel drive Huracan the one to get or is the AWD model a better choice?
Heading to the south of France to find out whether the tail-happy Huracan LP 580-2 can stand toe-to-toe with its rivals from Ferrari, McLaren, and Porsche, DriveTribe's Jethro Bovingdon has come up with some interesting pointers, which could help buyers make a decision between the RWD and AWD variants of the Huracan.
The V10 symphony exiting the 5.2-liter is said to be a 'celebration of the naturally aspirated engines', and despite being 30 PS (30 HP) and 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) of torque less powerful than the LP 610-4 at 580 PS (572 HP) and 540 Nm (398 lb-ft) , the RWD Lamborghini Huracan is still impressive to drive. The infamous understeer is gone, and once you start relaxing, there's much to like about it, especially in Corsa driving mode, which ensures maximum performance.
Lamborghini also offer a new setup of the springs and anti-roll bars on double wishbone suspension, improving torsional stiffness by 50 percent over its direct predecessor, the Gallardo LP 550-2. But are these modifications enough to make it more exciting than its competitors? Find out what DriveTribe thinks below.