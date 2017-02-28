Save Chicago's Cars: Another Five Vehicles Stolen From Dealer

Five vehicles have been stolen from a car dealership in Tinley Park, Illinois in the latest of a spate of recent dealership thefts in the city in recent weeks.
According to local police, a group of thieves broke through a garage door to gain access to the Bettenhausen Dodge Jeep dealership at approximately 11:20 pm on Friday night. Each of the five thieves then drove off in five different vehicles, ABC 7 reports.
Shortly after the robbery, one of the vehicles was abandoned after it broke down just one mile from the dealer. Police tried but were unable to chase down the remaining four vehicles, a 2013 Dodge Charger, 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2015 Chrysler 200 and a 2015 Dodge Charger.
Just one week ago, five expensive Infiniti models were stolen in the suburb of Libertyville in what was another one of at least eight dealership burglaries to hit Chicago this year.
Police have yet to catch those involved but previously suggested that they were investigating whether the thefts were linked.