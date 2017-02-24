Say Hello To The All-New 2018 Ford Fiesta ST Hot Hatch

Ford have sort-of dropped the curtain on the new generation Fiesta ST, prior to its official presentation set for later today, and a public debut during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show.
Revealed in a 3+-minute long footage that has an action-like flair, as it features professional BMX rider Sebastian 'Bas' Keep chasing after WRC driver Toni Kelly inside the Cologne, Germany, factory, the hot hatch has an evolutionary design that reminds of the larger Focus.
The specific ST grille has undergone some modifications and is flanked by LED surrounded headlamps. New bumpers on both ends, the front with larger air vents, beefy alloy wheels, and chin and roof spoilers help separate the ST from its lesser Fiesta siblings.
Ford have yet to reveal any clear images with the interior, but this seems to have a partially digital instrument display, and a regular handbrake lever, instead of the modern electronic ones.
While the current Ford Fiesta ST uses a 1.6-liter turbo'd four-banger, with 197 horses, its replacement is believed to drop it for a heavily massaged version of Ford's three-cylinder EcoBoost. Its output remains unknown, but it will be faster on a straight than its predecessor, and will continue to challenge the likes of the Renault Clio RS and VW Polo GTI.
