Say Hello To The All-New Alpine A110

There's a new Alpine sports car out, and it's coming to challenge the likes of the Alfa Romeo 4C and Porsche 718 Cayman.
Part of Renault's resurrected Alpine brand, it looks pretty much identical to the Vision Concept that debuted last year, bar some minor nips and tucks that push it closer to the assembly line.
Baptized the A110, which "reflects the timeless principles of compact size, light weight and agility that made the success of the Berlinette", as the automaker writes, it features a full aluminum platform and upper body, which result in weight saving and improved agility.
Despite unveiling their first product in decades, Alpine are keeping key specifications a hidden away, until it debuts at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, on March 7, at 1:15 pm CET (7:15 am EST), in Hall 4 of the Palexpo.
However, previous intel shows that the all-new Alpine A110 could feature a 1.8-liter turbo'd four-banger for propulsion, which should develop between 250 and 300 horses. Expect it to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) from a standstill in an estimated 4.5 seconds.
Alpine have already started taking orders for the Premiere Edition of the sports car ever since late last year, asking a €2,000 ($2,115) deposit for securing one of the first cars.