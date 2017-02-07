Schmidt Revolution's BMW M4 Cabrio Comes With New Shoes And A Special Wrap

The endless flow of aftermarket options for BMW's M4, be that for the hardtop convertible or the Coupe, continues with some new product announcements from Schmidt Revolution.
For starters, they came out with a set of alloy wheels measuring 10.5Jx20-inch, with Michelin Sport tires in 265/30, for the front axle, and 11.5Jx21-inch with 305/25 rubber, at the rear. This wheel-tire combo is said to fit the car without any body work, and is TUV-approved.
Schmidt Revolution doesn’t say how much these rims cost, but they also offer other upgrades, including a ceramic brake system, carbon fiber exterior trim, built-in Lowtec springs that can bring the car closer to the asphalt, and a new exhaust system, with carbon end pipes, by Friedrich Motorsport.
Last, but not least, is a special matte vinyl wrap, in Daytona Grey, which makes the high-performance two-door drop-top even more visible.
And if you're looking for more power over the standard 425 HP, Schmidt says it works with Dahler and G-Power to offer 532 HP and 592 HP tunes respectively, making the M4s grunt match its new looks.