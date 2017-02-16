Scoop: 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class To Get S-Class-esque Dual Screen Digital Display

Mercedes-Benz finally dropped some of the heavier camouflage from their 2019 A-Class prototypes and what we can see is a sleek front end, wide rear and a large dual-screen display for the interior.
In other words, it looks as though Mercedes have gone all out for this new-generation A-Class, which could have easily either kept its analog gauges or simply gone with a virtual dashboard-type of design like on certain Audi models, though it's not certain if it will be standard on all models.
Aside from the display, it almost seems like the car has a floating dashboard design, with the console sitting clearly below the upper-dash. It might be a new design altogether, or simply something similar to the new E-Class where the console tilts up towards the air vents.
Also, there are quite a lot of buttons on that steering wheel, with pretty much an extra row on both sides compared to what we're generally used to from Mercedes. On the right you've got commands for the infotainment system and on the left you have some adaptive cruise control buttons.
On the outside, we can now see the sleeker and lower front end as well as the thinner headlights - a sort of AMG GT-style design. However, despite the camo being lighter, we still can't make out the exact shape of the taillights.
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class will ride on a new version of the German automaker's MFA platform (called MFA2), which is both lighter and better suited for alternative power units, compared to the original MFA. In terms of overall size, the A-Class will remain roughly the same as before, however it will feature a longer wheelbase in order to better accommodate rear-seat passengers.
Unlike the current model, the new A-Class will be available in two body styles, the 5-door hatchback plus a 4-door sedan for select markets and which is said to be roomier than the CLA.
As for power units, expect a range of four-cylinder petrol and diesel options, with two possible AMG-powered models in the A 40 AMG (300+ HP) and the A 45 AMG (400+ HP). A plug-in version remains a possibility, as does a three-cylinder engine that could join the lineup later on.
Rumor has it that Mercedes will debut the all-new A-Class at this year's Frankfurt Motor Show in September, with first deliveries arriving early next year.
