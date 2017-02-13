Scoop: All-New 2019 Audi A6 Finally Comes Out To Play

If you were hoping that Audi's new-gen A6 would heavily feature the Prologue Concept's design language, these spy shots all but confirm it.
All you need to do is look beyond the camouflage and you'll spot the tapered headlights (don't be fooled by the vinyl), contoured bonnet, repositioned wing-mirrors and of course the massive grille which will be a lot wider than what we're currently seeing on the A6 C7 generation.
Furthermore, if you look close enough from the rear 3/4 angle, you'll spot those specific Prologue profile creases in the front and in the back, right underneath the shoulder line. It's an obvious attempt at making the A6 look more dynamic and aggressive, which is interesting considering the current mid-size luxury segment landscape.
Our spy photographers think the new A6 will also get an LED strip between the taillights, though that's impossible to determine since the rear of the car is camouflaged extremely well. Overall, the new A6 should only resemble the all-new A7 and A8, since all three were designed at the same time and actually served as inspiration for the Prologue, according to Audi design chief Marc Lichte.
Inside, expect the new-generation A6 to feature all the necessary modern-day gadgets you'd want from a car of its status. We're talking technology that should equal, and possibly out-shine what we're currently getting in the BMW 5-Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Whether it will also get that button-less center console Audi debuted on the Prologue concept, remains to be seen.
Underneath it all, the upcoming Audi A6 will rely on VW's MLB architecture, which features a combination of CFRP, aluminum and high-strength steel. Overall, the car will be lighter than the current-generation (C7) model, which was already doing pretty good in that department.
In terms of powertrains, we're expecting several petrol and diesel four-cylinder units, as well as bigger 3.0-liter V6 and 4.0-liter V8 engines for the performance-oriented versions. Meanwhile, a PHEV e-tron model remains a possibility.
The all-new Audi A6 will be available in both sedan and wagon (Avant) form, with the A6 Allroad joining the lineup in due course. As for a launch date, sometime next year would be a safe guess.
