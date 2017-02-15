Scoop: BMW i8 Spyder Is Really Happening

What we have here is the first solid proof that a roadster version of BMW’s futuristic i8 plug-in hybrid sports car is on its way.
While these camera phone shots aren’t of the best quality, they do reveal some of the differences over the original i8 Spyder Concept from 2012 (the more recent doorless i8 Vision Future from last year’s CES doesn’t count), including the full height door windows and a restyled pair of rear buttresses with a window placed in between.
There’s no information on the top, but from the looks of it, the Spyder may use a removable targa roof, possibly stored in the car, to protect passengers from nature’s elements.
The Spyder is being developed together with the facelifted i8 Coupe and as such, will incorporate the same design and technical revisions, which are expected to include longer-range battery, a more powerful 1.5-liter three-pot and electric motor combination, a revised suspension and new gadgets. Both models will be introduced next year, according to BMW boss Harald Krueger.
