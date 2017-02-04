Scoop: Mercedes-Benz Polishing Up 2018 C-Class Estate

Some three years after introducing the new generation C-Class Estate, Mercedes-Benz are now working on a facelifted version.
Spotted in Germany, this prototype of the wagon only had its front bumper covered, but expect a few more changes on the outside once it enter production. Building upon the sedan, which is also due for a mid-cycle update, the tweaked Mercedes-Benz C-Class Estate will probably bring new lighting units on both ends, even if they're not visible in this spy video, along with new wheel patterns.
Inside, while the basic design will remain the same, it's likely that the Germans will refresh the trims and add new technology, to keep it competitive with the all-new BMW 3-Series Touring, until its replacement arrives, sometime before 2020.
Details surrounding its engine lineup are scarce, but previous reports indicate the possible use of the new inline six-cylinder units confirmed for the 2018 S-Class.
Mercedes-Benz is expected to present the facelifted C-Class Wagon this year, with a possible debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.