SEAT Pondering New Porsche Macan-Like Sporty Crossover

Following the introduction of the Ateca in 2016, and with the smaller Arona coming this year, Seat has developed a taste for SUVs and is reportedly looking into adding yet another one.
Citing the brand's chief Luca de Meo, Autocar states that a flagship 'sports car-like crossover' could launch around 2020.
"A crossover - a Porsche Macan kind of concept - could be the emerging kind of model. A model that's a mix between a sports car and an SUV - this is one of the segments we see growing", Luca de Meo said.
A bigger SUV than the Ateca, with more power than the upcoming Ateca Cupra, was also confirmed to be in the pipeline by Alejandro Mesonero, Seat's design boss. It will probably come as a five-seater or five-plus-two, and it's favored by the automaker over a new large saloon, as global sales in this segment are falling.
Seat's officials are also planning the development of a fully electric vehicle. This is expected to go on sale in 2019, followed by a second model a year later, which could be a PHEV. However, instead of being based on the VW Group's new MEB EV platform, these cars are said to use the existing electric technology, which is why the Leon, which shares its underpinnings with the VW e-Golf and Audi A3 e-tron, is a good contender.
Dropping the Toledo from their range is also part of Seat's long-term product plant, as the compact car, which is positioned below the Leon, is faced with slow sales, and so is the Skoda Rapid, which uses the same platform.
Note: Seat Arona prototype pictured