SEAT Said To Be Working On An All-Electric Mii

Seat have been weighing in on the introduction of their first EV, and it seems that they're reached a decision.
Speaking to the company's Research and Development chief, Matthias Rabe, AutoExpress explains that the Mii is likely to be the Spanish automaker's first-ever electric vehicle.
However, instead of using the Volkswagen Group's new MEB platform, the city car will actually put the same basic technology found on its German twin, the VW e-Up!. It uses an 82 PS (81 HP) and 210 Nm (154 lb-ft) of torque electric motor, fed by an 18.7 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is integrated into the floor and allows for a total driving range of up to 160 km (100 miles), between charges.
Prices for the zero-emission e-Up! start from 25,280 GBP in the United Kingdom, so expect the similar Seat Mii to cost slightly less.
Believed to launch in 2019, the Seat Mii EV will be followed by another electric vehicle, which is expected to be underpinned by the MEB architecture. "We have to take advantage of the investment the VW Group is making on the battery electric platform. It's a huge opportunity - you don’t have to start from scratch", Matthias Rabe added.
Besides these two 'green' cars, Seat's officials are also looking into the possibility of launching a plug-in hybrid version of the Leon. However, recent reports talk about an EV variant of the compact car as well, so it remains to be seen what route the Leon will follow.
Note: Seat Mii by Mango pictured