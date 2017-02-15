Second-Gen 2018 Range Rover Evoque Mule Keeps Its Secrets Hidden

For as sleek and impressive as the Range Rover Evoque is to look at, it may shock you that it's gone relatively unchanged since 2011. Fortunately, JLR is doing something about that and was recently spied testing a second-generation Evoque mule.
Underpinning the MKII Evoque will be a redesigned platform while power will be provided by JLR's ever-expanding range of Ingenium four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines.
After running the plates on this prototype, we discovered that it is powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine, but the high voltage sticker on the rear suggests that it could be a hybrid. If that's the case, Land Rover could be testing a diesel-electric powertrain option or perhaps developing a hybrid system that works with both petrol and diesel engines.
Whatever the case may be, it is difficult to determine how the second-gen Evoque will look at this early stage. Hidden under the camouflage of this mule appears to be a large front grille and widened air intakes. Additionally, the track appears to be slightly wider, indicating that the new Evoque may grow marginally in size but apart from those elements, not much else can be said.
It is not yet known when we will see the new Evoque in the flesh but a debut next year is possible.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops