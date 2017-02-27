Second-Generation Haval H6 Packs New Design And Tech

The Haval H6, China’s best-selling SUV, has just received an all-new iteration prior to April’s Shanghai Auto Show.
In second-generation guise, the Haval H6 will be available with a new 1.3-liter petrol engine and the same 2.0-liter turbo-petrol of the outgoing model. Both will be accompanied by a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission from Getrag. The new H6 is also 40 mm shorter than the existing model and 40 mm wider.
Alongside its adoption of a new engine, the updated H6 includes a thoroughly revised exterior. The front fascia has been transformed with a set of new Audi Q5-esque headlights, a large grille with horizontal chrome slats and new round fog lights. The rear has also benefited from some modifications with different taillights, a more refined tailgate and uniquely-shaped dual tailpipes.
The interior is also a significant step up from the current car and incorporates a fully digital instrument cluster and a 12-inch infotainment screen. Many of the interior elements feature an angular look and the dashboard itself is pointed towards the driver in a bid to enhance the driving experience.
Speaking about the car, Haval design director Pierre Leclercq said “The H6 is an extremely important vehicle for us at Haval. Replacing a very successful product is always a difficult task. As our best-selling vehicle, it was vital the customer stayed our number one priority during the development of this second generation H6.”