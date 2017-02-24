Self-Driving Ubers Ready To Hit Arizona Streets After Failed Californian Experiment

After Uber and its fleet of self-driving Volvos were kicked off the streets of California in December, the company has announced its self-driving pilot program has been officially moved to Arizona.
Set to hit the state’s streets immediately, the self-driving XC90s will operate within Arizona’s large fleet of Uber vehicles and have been happily welcomed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey.
Ducey’s support of the program comes despite the fact that Uber’s trial in California failed miserably after just a matter of days.
In December, Uber rolled out its fleet of autonomous Volvo XC90s in San Francisco without securing a permit from the DMV. One of the vehicle’s was swiftly captured on dashcam running a red light and the program was almost immediately shrouded in controversy.
Uber initially claimed that it didn’t need a special permit for the tests but the DMV disagreed and demanded the ride-sharing company halt the program. It initially refused to do so but was eventually forced to when the registrations of its 16 XC90s were stripped by the DMV. Immediately after, the vehicles were loaded onto a number of trucks and taken to Arizona.
Self-driving Ubers are hitting the road in the Grand Canyon State. pic.twitter.com/tOgiw4GD1d— Uber (@Uber) February 21, 2017