Semi Inadvertently T-Bones Car, Driver Doesn't Even Realize

What we have here is basically a merging issue, where the driver of that white sedan got herself snagged by the semi, with the truck driver not even realizing what had happened.
According to the description of the video, the action took place on the Hume highway in southern Australia, and this is what the driver of the semi had to say: "Didn't know the car hit my truck, thought a wheel bearing went and was trying to find a safe spot to pull over."
That's one heck of a blind spot, but we can't exactly blame his initial conclusion, since dragging that car along probably really did feel like a wheel issue.
As for the driver of the white sedan, it seems she got off easy after the police gave her a small fine.
You could also say that she was lucky that after the initial impact, she wasn't sandwiched between the truck with the dashcam and the other truck two lanes to the left.