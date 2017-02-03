Shocking Footage Shows Truck Smashing Through Bus In NY

This incident took place in Syracuse, NY, where a pickup truck got off an exit ramp, went off road and smashed right through a Centro bus, putting the lives of several passengers at risk.
Inside the bus, you can see a woman reacting when she sees the pickup approaching. Standing across from her, a man barely had time to move as the truck smashed through the side of the bus, throwing him violently across the aisle.
Video surveillance managed to record what happened from multiple angles, each seemingly more frightening than the other. A total of eight people were injured in this accident, with passenger Herbert Barry, the man who was thrown, suffering a broken leg and a hand injury.
Sargent David Sackett, a police spokesman said that the driver of the truck, one Neil Brownell, saw the line of stopped vehicles on the off-ramp and instead of braking, he mistakenly hit the gas pedal.
According to Syracuse.com, Brownell was ticketed for failure to reduce speed and failure to keep right on a highway. That's what we call getting off easy.