Shocking Footage Shows Truck Smashing Through Bus In NY

VIDEO

This incident took place in Syracuse, NY, where a pickup truck got off an exit ramp, went off road and smashed right through a Centro bus, putting the lives of several passengers at risk.Inside the bus, you can see a woman reacting when she sees the pickup approaching. Standing across from her, a man barely had time to move as the truck smashed through the side of the bus , throwing him violently across the aisle.Video surveillance managed to record what happened from multiple angles, each seemingly more frightening than the other. A total of eight people were injured in this accident, with passenger Herbert Barry, the man who was thrown, suffering a broken leg and a hand injury.Sargent David Sackett, a police spokesman said that the driver of the truck, one Neil Brownell, saw the line of stopped vehicles on the off-ramp and instead of braking , he mistakenly hit the gas pedal.According to, Brownell was ticketed for failure to reduce speed and failure to keep right on a highway. That's what we call getting off easy.