Should Opel Build An Insignia Sports Tourer OPC?

Opel and sister GM companies Vauxhall and Holden, could have a winner in their hands if they decide to build OPC, VXR or HSV variants respectively of the new generation Insignia / Commodore Sports Tourer.
There's nothing official yet, but Photoshop artist Xtomi has come up with a new rendering that gives us an idea of what a performance version of the new station wagon model could look like.
The rendition shows the car with a more aggressive body kit, larger rims, a lowered ride height, while finished in OPC's traditional blue shade.
Before deciding on whether there's an appetite for such a model, Opel will debut the regular Insignia Sports Tourer variants at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show next month.
The car will be sold as an Opel across mainland Europe and other global markets, as a Vauxhall in the UK, and as the Holden Commodore Sportwagon in Australia. Previous reports have suggested that General Motors could also bring it Stateside as the Buick Regal Sport Wagon, while a Chinese launch is also under consideration.