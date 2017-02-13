Show-Off Aston Martin Vantage Driver Hits A Wall

Showboating for an audience can be the worst thing in the world when you mess up and cause damage to your own ride.
While there isn't much of a backstory here, not even a helpful video description, only that it happened in Oakland, CA, we can summarize that the man behind the wheel of this Aston Martin Vantage Roadster wanted to make a little noise for the people filming nearby.
We can't know for sure if he also intended to slide the car around a bit, though judging by the fact that he lost control immediately during the slide, we're leaning towards "no" on that one.
Based on those low pitch crackles emanating from the car's exhaust, we'd say this was the V8-powered Vantage Roadster. The white taillights also point towards one of the updated post-2010 models, but regardless of version, seeing one take on damage is never a pretty sight.
As far as we can see, only the rear section was hit, with the bumper hanging off. Thankfully the car stopped short of hitting that house.