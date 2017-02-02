Skiing Behind A Lamborghini Gallardo Looks Stupidly Fun

What do you do if you have a Lamborghini Gallardo, some free time and live near the snow? You do the obvious of course, take your friends on a skiing and snowboarding adventure!
Thanks to Jon Olsson’s various Lamborghini stunts in the snow, we’re quite familiar with Raging Bull’s driving in rather treacherous conditions. Taking inspiration from Olsson’s escapades, YouTuber The Stradman decided to tow his friends with his satin purple Gallardo while they rode along on skis, snowboards and tubes.
As fun as it looks to ski or snowboard behind a Lamborghini, most of us will never have the chance to experience it firsthand. Insert sad face.
Nevertheless, there are worse ways to spend a day than listening to the glorious naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V10 of the Gallardo howl through the snow. The wrap looks pretty cool as well.