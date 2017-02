Man, That's Scary: Skoda Falls Victim To Huge Chunk Of Snow

VIDEO

As winter is slowly starting to wave goodbye in most parts of the northern hemisphere , falling snow and ice can become a hazard for people's lives and personal property.This was a lesson learned the hard way by two men, whose car was filmed just as a giant chunk of ice fell down from a nearby building.They barely had time to protect their heads during the split second before the impact , but gladly, nobody seems to have been injured during the incident. It was a narrow escape for the two, who will probably needed a new pair of underwear.The same cannot be said about the Skoda saloon , whose windshield was smashed, while the roof and hood bear a reminder that a car doesn’t even have to be on the move to get damaged by Mother Nature.As to the where, when and how this incident was recorded , your guess is as good as ours, but judging by the landscape and the barely visible license plate of the vehicle, we could be looking at Russia or Ukraine.