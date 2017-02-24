Man, That's Scary: Skoda Falls Victim To Huge Chunk Of Snow

As winter is slowly starting to wave goodbye in most parts of the northern hemisphere, falling snow and ice can become a hazard for people's lives and personal property.
This was a lesson learned the hard way by two men, whose car was filmed just as a giant chunk of ice fell down from a nearby building.
They barely had time to protect their heads during the split second before the impact, but gladly, nobody seems to have been injured during the incident. It was a narrow escape for the two, who will probably needed a new pair of underwear.
The same cannot be said about the Skoda saloon, whose windshield was smashed, while the roof and hood bear a reminder that a car doesn’t even have to be on the move to get damaged by Mother Nature.
As to the where, when and how this incident was recorded, your guess is as good as ours, but judging by the landscape and the barely visible license plate of the vehicle, we could be looking at Russia or Ukraine.