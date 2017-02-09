Skoda Up!dates The Citigo With Fresh Metal & Equipment

Want a city car from the Volkswagen Group? You can choose between the VW Up!, Seat Mii, or Skoda Citigo.
Telling these models apart basically comes down to minute differences in their nose and tail design, but that's just what Skoda has revised to further differentiate its version and keep it fresh.
Set to bow at the Geneva Motor Show next month, the updated Skoda Citigo features a new grille, hood, bumpers, and fog lights. The revisions make it ever so slightly longer – barely more than an inch – but at less than twelve feet long, it's still one of the smallest cars on the market, and one of the easiest to park.
Along with the updated sheetmetal, Skoda has also installed some new equipment in the revised Citigo and spruced up the cabin a bit. Inside, customers will find a two-tone dashboard (on higher-spec versions), redesigned instruments, more ergonomic seats, a multifunction steering wheel, and automatic climate control.
Also, there's more safety equipment on board, while optional extras now include fog lights that peer around corners at low speeds. And of course there are new wheels, colors, and trims on offer. Customers will be able to choose once again between three- and five-door models, with a selection of 1.0-liter three-cylinder engines ranging in output from 59 to 74 horsepower.