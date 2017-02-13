Slammed Japanese Cars Vs Their Biggest Nemesis Is Painful To Watch

In the world of extreme automotive trends, few can compete with the fascination of slamming or ‘stancing’ out cars.
A trend particularly popular in Japan, you’re probably well aware that it involves lowering a car to such an extreme that its undertray and bumpers will scrape going over the smallest driveways and carpark entrances imaginable.
As this video from Japan shows, it can be painful to watch.
The clip shows dozens of cars scrapping while trying to exit a parking area in the Land of the Rising Sun so excessively that you’ll be left scratching your head why this trend even exists.
Most drivers of slammed cars take their time driving down the curbs, often exiting at extreme angles to limit the damage. Some simply couldn’t care less and scream down the crest with their bumpers scrapping and exhausts screaming in agony all while sparks fly. Some of the cars featured even manage to scrape when driving along a totally flat road!
Japan is home to some of the world’s most thriving automotive communities and is a true trend setter in the industry. We may not fully understand the stance scene but we can certainly appreciate the love the locals have for it.