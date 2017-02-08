Slightly Tuned Porsche Macan S Questions The Existence Of The Cayenne

The Porsche Macan is arguably one of the best crossovers you can buy, with the company able to infuse their sporty know-how in one family-friendly package but as it turns out, it can be even better with a few targeted mods.
This example right here is an S model which has received the Stage 1 Tune by Cobb, allowing its 3.0-litre V6 to now make 316hp and 437lb-ft at the wheels, using 91-octane pump gas.
Its owner wanted to also boost its practicality too, adding a roof-mounted carry box which turned this Macan S into one hell of a tool for everyday commutes and weekend escapes.
Porsche’s biturbo V6 unit has proven so far rather popular to this sort of tuning, being able to gain significant amounts of firepower and making the Macan even more entertaining both on the straights and the bends.
Add a more vocal exhaust and what you’re left with is arguably a weapon dressed as a small family SUV, as Matt Farah demonstrates in his latest One Take film.