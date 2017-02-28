Smart ForTwo Cabrio Brabus Edition #2 And ForFour Crosstown Heading To Geneva

Smart have announced two world premieres for this year's Geneva Motor Show.
Based on the ForTwo Cabrio, the first one bares the Brabus Edition #2 moniker and will become available for order starting with March 7, from €26,750 ($28,300), on the German market.
Setting it apart from the regular models are the silver paintwork, red soft top, 'Brabus edition #2' lettering in the mirror triangle, sports suspension that lowers its ride by 10 mm, and 16-inch Brabus Monoblock VII alloy wheels, wrapped in 185/50 front and 205/45 rear tires.
The small city car also benefits from a leather-wrapped 3-spoke multifunction steering wheel with paddle shifters, and brushed stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs, in addition to a bunch of standard packages. These add rain and light sensors, fog lamps with cornering light, 7-inch infotainment system, electrically adjustable and heated side mirrors, height-adjustable driver's seat and steering column, and more.
Powering the new Smart ForTwo Cabrio Brabus Edition #2 is a three-cylinder turbocharged engine that develops 90 horses and works in conjunction with a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission. It needs around 4.2 liters of petrol every 100 km (56 mpg US) and emits 97 g/km of CO2.
Joining it on the showroom floor is the Smart ForFour Crosstown Edition, with a special outdoor look that includes detachable parts on the outside. Buyers can get it in various exterior colors, although the model coming to Geneva features a graphite grey with a black tridio safety cell.
Set to reach dealers starting this fall, subsequent to its mid-July launch, it features a wide range of standard equipment that includes black-finished 16-inch alloy wheels with 185/50 front and 205/45 rear tires, Smart lettering on the wheel arch liners, sports suspension, and chrome-plated tailpipe trim.
Inside, buyers will get to enjoy the leather-wrapped 3-spoke multifunction steering wheel with grey stitching, sports pedals, Smart Audio-System with Bluetooth, AUX/USB, and audio streaming, alongside the automatic climate control, heat-insulating, dark-tinted glass for the rear windows, and others.
The Smart ForFour Crosstown Edition is powered by the exact same engine as the ForTwo Cabrio Brabus Edition #2, but instead of the automatic gearbox, it uses a 5-speed manual transmission. Combined fuel consumption and CO2 emissions stand at 4.3 l/100 km (54.7 mpg US) and 99g/km, respectively.