Smyth Performance Wants To Turn Your Dodge Charger Into A Pickup

Want a Mopar pickup, but nothing as big as the full-size Ram truck? We're afraid FCA can't really help you. Not if you live in the USA, anyway. But Smyth Performance can.
The company that's made a name for itself turning old VW Jettas into utes (or mid-engined roadsters) is now offering a similar kit for the Dodge Charger. So your dream of a Hemi- (or even Hellcat-) powered Rampage revival is within reach.
The conversion process involves a completely custom aluminum bed, but other parts are sourced from production models to keep cost down and make them easy to replace. So the tailgate is from a Ford F-150, the taillights from a Dodge Grand Caravan, and the rear windscreen from a Chevy Colorado.
Though it still plans to drop the suspension and fit new wheels, the Massachusetts-based kit-car manufacturer has just about completed its first complete demo car, and is now taking orders .
Looking at the finished product, the notion of Fiat Chrysler developing additional pickup models (or bringing them in from overseas) seems less pressing. So we can wait for a Dakota revival or a Jeep pickup, and those overseas markets can keep their Fiat Fullbacks and Stradas. We'll be over here, ripping down the street in this Charger-mino.