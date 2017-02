Smyth Performance Wants To Turn Your Dodge Charger Into A Pickup

Photo Gallery

Want a Mopar pickup, but nothing as big as the full-size Ram truck? We're afraid FCA can't really help you. Not if you live in the USA, anyway. But Smyth Performance can.The company that's made a name for itself turning old VW Jettas into utes (or mid-engined roadsters ) is now offering a similar kit for the Dodge Charger. So your dream of a Hemi- (or even Hellcat-) powered Rampage revival is within reach.The conversion process involves a completely custom aluminum bed, but other parts are sourced from production models to keep cost down and make them easy to replace. So the tailgate is from a Ford F-150, the taillights from a Dodge Grand Caravan, and the rear windscreen from a Chevy Colorado.Though it still plans to drop the suspension and fit new wheels, the Massachusetts-based kit-car manufacturer has just about completed its first complete demo car, and is now taking orders .Looking at the finished product, the notion of Fiat Chrysler developing additional pickup models (or bringing them in from overseas) seems less pressing. So we can wait for a Dakota revival or a Jeep pickup , and those overseas markets can keep their Fiat Fullbacks and Stradas . We'll be over here, ripping down the street in this Charger-mino.