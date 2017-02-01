Sorry America, You Can’t Get The New BMW 5-Series Touring Either

BMW bluntly shot down any lingering hopes that the new 2017 5-Series Touring might come over to North America. We spoke to a BMW North America spokesman who told us that the wagon version of the G30 5er will not be sold here.
The last time BMW offered a 5-Series Touring in the States was two generations back with the Chris Bangle-era and E60-based estate (codenamed E61) built from 2004 through 2009, despite the fact that arch-rival Mercedes-Benz continues to sell a Wagon version of the E-Class here, including the ludicrous E63 AMG that was revealed today.
Don’t fret though, as all is not lost for American consumers who fancy the practicality of a tailgate combined with the added space of a station wagon in the mid-size premium segment over taller but less enjoyable / capable in the handling department SUVs.
Volvo just introduced the V90 (even if only via special order) and the jacked-up V90 Cross Country, while Jaguar has confirmed that it will bring the upcoming XF Sportbrake to the States, possibly towards the end of this year.
Currently, your only choice for a BMW wagon in the States is the smaller 3-Series Touring, but that might not last for very long as the Germans have been rumored to axe the body style in North America with the next generation of the series due in 2019.