South African BMW M6 Skids Out Of Control Into A Concrete Wall

Footage from a CCTV camera emerged showing a BMW M6 Coupe being out of control, smashing through a wall after veering into an intercom pole of an estate located in Johannesburg in South Africa.
It goes without saying that any modern high-powered vehicle demands lots of respect and a certain level of driving ability from the person sitting behind the wheel.
Thanks to another camera pointing on the other side of the road, we get to see that the driver had actually lost control a bit earlier, with him clearly speeding on a narrow bit of the road.
In fact a silver VW Polo only just managed to escape a head-on collision with the stupidly driven German coupe after making a left into a driveway at the last minute.
We don’t know if the BMW driver was going for a spectacular entrance into the estate or just plainly ploughed through the concrete wall simply because he run out of options.
All we hope is that no one is hurt after this unusual incident but the pride of the driver.
