Spanish Police Uncover Counterfeit Ferrari And Lamborghini Shop

Police in the Spanish city of Girona have arrested three people for producing counterfeit Ferraris and Lamborghinis in breach of industrial property rights.
Local media outlet La Voz de Galicia says that police started investigating the company after a fake Ferrari was discovered in Benidorm. It is reported that police were then able to track down who built that fake Ferrari and later discovered the secret workshop.
During a raid on the facility, 14 cars were found, four of which were ready for sale while the others were still in the process of being built. Among the vehicles seized were a counterfeit Ferrari 458 Italia, multiple fake Ferrari F430 Spiders and a 430 Scuderia.
It is thought that most, if not all, of the counterfeit vehicles were based around existing Toyota models and sold for upwards of 41,000 euros ($43,000) online.
If this entire story seems strangely familiar, you’d be right. In 2013, another Spanish company was found by police to be selling fake supercars.