Spare $400K? Get Holland's New Liberty Flying Car

If you’ve ever dreamed of owning a true flying car well stop dreaming as the first commercially available flying car is now available to order.
Built by Dutch company PAL-V, the Liberty flying car is compliant with safety regulations around the world and will initially be sold exclusively in the Pioneer Editions, a limited-run of 90 range-topping models priced at $599,000. Once these units hit the market, the ‘entry-level’ $400,000 PAL-V Liberty Sport will be introduced.
The Liberty is technically a gyroplane and more closely resembles a helicopter than a plane. Unlike a helicopter, it cannot take off or land vertically but does only requite a small run up before it goes airborne. PAL-V says that it is significantly easier to fly than a helicopter as it is an inherently “stable mechanical system”. Future owners must have a gyroplane license which can be obtained with 30-40 hours of training in order to fly the Liberty.
It takes approximately 5-10 minutes to convert the Liberty from a gyroplane to a car and when in car form, is able to reach 100 mph (160 km/h).
The PAL-V will be built in the Netherlands and the brand anticipates North America will be its first major market.