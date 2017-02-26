Speeding Porsche Kills Four After Crashing Into Parked Car With Mother And Child Inside

Four people, including a 33 year old mother and her 3 year old child, were tragically killed in Greece today when the driver of a speeding Porsche crashed into their car at a rest area on the highway.
George Vakakis, 24 year old son of Greek businessman and owner of children’s toy retailer Jumbo, was killed when he lost control of his Porsche at high speed on the A1 Motorway, some 80 km (50 miles) outside of Athens. According to eyewitnesses, the road was wet at the time.
The German sports car uncontrollably slid across the highway smashing into the Honda Civic of a 41 year old father who had lawfully parked at the rest area and who at the time, was in the bathroom, while his wife and child were waiting in the car.
The force of the impact was so strong that the cars blew up in a massive ball of fire.
The tragic father ran out of the restroom when he heard the crash and the explosion, but there was nothing he could do.
The fourth victim of this shocking incident was the passenger of the Porsche who has yet to be identified, but who police think was probably not wearing his seatbelt, as he was thrown out of the car upon impact.
A nearby security camera captured the crash on video. The sight of the father running outside is just heartbreaking.
Warning the video contains images that some may find disturbing