SpeedKore's 1970 Plymouth Cuda Restomod Is A Tasteful 720HP Menace

At the SEMA Show last year, SpeedKore Performance Group unveiled some truly jaw-dropping carbon fiber-clad muscle cars. Among them was a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda and it is one of the finest 70’s era restomods you’re likely to ever see.
In creating their ‘Cuda, affectionately called Menace, SpeedKore set about bringing its classic shape into the 21st century with some new technologies and added aggression. Most notably, all of the body work ahead of the A-pillar is now made from carbon fiber with the hood and its bulging scoops the centrepiece.
Special touches to the rear end have also been made to update the muscle car while a set of HRE S101 wheels with huge Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires have been fitted. The car has then been painted in a custom color dubbed Lakeshore Blue.
The cabin has also been adorned in a myriad of custom touches that include a masterful, handmade and fabricated dashboard. New Recaro seats have also been installed and upholstered in black leather while numerous machined aluminum pieces and matte carbon fiber trim create a feeling of luxury in a truly ballistic performance machine.
Speaking of performance, that is perhaps the Menace’s selling point. It has been fitted with a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine that includes a 2.9-liter Whipple supercharger and custom-fabricated stainless steel exhaust system. It delivers an insane 720 hp at 5,800 rpm, more than enough to spin the rear wheels for days.