Spied: Porsche Begins Testing Facelifted 2019 Macan SUV

The Porsche Macan has been with us since 2014, winning over reviewers and fans alike with its excellent handling characteristics, performance and high-quality luxury cabin.
In order to stay on top though, the Macan will be getting a facelift, which generally means updated front and rear aesthetics, new interior features, upgraded engines, new colors and other things of that nature.
That said, all we can see in these images are camouflaged headlights and taillights, as well as some hard-to-spot light camo on the front bumper, according to our spy photographers, who also didn't miss the bigger spoiler lip at the front.
While the taillights remain covered up, it's possible that Porsche will give the refreshed Macan a large LED strip just like they did with the new Panamera. In fact, it's actually likely since they went and covered up the entire trunk lid instead of just the taillights.
Speaking of the new Panamera, features such as its next-gen PCM system, high-res touch-sensitive displays could conceivably make it into the restyled Macan - that is unless Porsche plans on waiting until they debut an all new generation for their entry-level SUV.
As for powertrains, it's hard to guess what we could look forward to, though according to Autonews, a plug-in hybrid version should arrive at the end of this year or in early 2018.
We are, however, betting on 2018 being the year when Porsche will launch their facelifted Macan, since they also waited four years to give a mid-cycle update to the current-generation Cayenne.
