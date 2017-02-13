SRT Is Developing This Futuristic Racer For Formula E

Say hello to the next generation of single-seat racer. It looks all sleek and futuristic, and calls for the next stage in the evolution of electric propulsion. And it's currently under development by SRT.
No, not the SRT of Vipers and Hellcats. Dubbed the SRT05e, it's being developed by Spark Racing Technology – the same French outfit that produced the SRT01 which has served until now as the backbone of the FIA Formula E Championship.
After opening the tender process last year, the FIA awarded the contract once again for Spark to develop the next-generation electric racer for the series, and this is the initial design it came up with.
The wheels, as you can see, are partially enclosed in fenders, melding into an advanced aerodynamics package. Meanwhile the cockpit is alternately rendered with a partial aero-screen like the one proposed by Red Bull Racing for Formula One or with a completely enclosed canopy like you'd see on a military-grade fighter jet.
The design brief under which SRT is working calls for a car that will go twice the distance of the current model, which would ostensibly obviate the need for mid-race car swaps. The heavier battery will mean that SRT will need to trim weight elsewhere, while increasing aerodynamic efficiency.
It clearly has a ways to go before it'll be ready for deployment on the makeshift street circuits through which the series races around the world. But from what we're seeing so far, it looks promising.