SsangYong Readying Industry-First Touch-Window System

Modern times call for modern tech solutions, and SsangYong's parent company, Mahindra&Mahindra, says it has something novel in store for us.
The Indian automotive giant has been quietly prepping a new and revolutionary way of opening the windows by simply touching them, YonhapNews reports.
Pursued after being suggested by the automaker's researchers and employees, the technology, which is apparently known as 'the touch-screen window system', is aimed at both drivers and passengers and it's likely to be introduced to the public before the year's end.
"The company will continue to develop next-generation products that will meet the needs of its customers, while setting a new trend by encouraging creative ideas and innovative research", said Choi Jong-sik, the SsangYong Motor President, who was present at one of the company's workshops to examine the new technology.
SsangYong may be calling this an industry-first, but it was actually Jaguar that started pursuing this idea, approximately two years ago. To their excuse, however, the British company hasn't said when the system will be ready for consumers, nor have they released anything new, since making that initial statement.
Note: SsangYong XAV Adventure Concept pictured