SsangYong's XAVL Concept Is A Geneva-Bound 7-Seat SUV

With exactly two weeks to go until the 2017 Geneva Motor Show welcomes journalists from all over the world, SsangYong has now revealed a new concept car.
Named the XAVL (eXciting Authentic Vehicle Long), this Swiss-bound concept builds upon the XAV study that was presented at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2015.
It's also inspired by the classic Korando of the 1990s, as the South Korean company states, and judging by the teaser images released, it boasts an aggressive design, with angular lines.
The overall look is carried inside, where the cabin has a minimalist layout with futuristic lines. An infotainment system is taking center stage, a rotary dial sits on the center console for gearshift usage, and the concept even features a few jet-styled controls.
Additionally, SsangYong says that the new XAVL also carries a suite of safety aids for pedestrians, driver and passengers, and takes power from "both petrol and new clean-burning diesel engines".
While this latest study from the Korean company could indeed make it into production, slotting between the Korando and Rexton, an official decision has yet to be taken.