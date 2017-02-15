Street Racing Mustang Rental Crashes And Catches Fire In Miami

A rental, sixth-gen Ford Mustang Convertible believed to have been street racing another, unidentified car, crashed and caught fire early Tuesday morning in Miami Beach.
Police said that the incident occurred at around 4:30 am near 29th Street and Collins Avenue in front of the Hilton Garden Inn, with the Mustang hitting a parked vehicle before bursting into flames. Witnesses told the cops that they saw the Mustang racing against another vehicle at the time.
The driver of the Mustang fled the scene. Police have yet to identify the driver, though, being a rental, we imagine that it won’t be long before they do.
The owner of the parked car that the Mustang crashed into, Josh Silverman, was staying at the hotel.
"I heard a bang so I came outside. That car was on fire, my car was on the sidewalk,” Silverman told ABC News. “Basically from what I'm told, they nicked another car, hit the back of my car while it was parked (and) pushed it into the hotel," Silverman said. "They spun out, knocked out the glass on that window, car caught on fire. Three black men went running that way."
Despite the severity of the crash, no injuries were reported, but then again, the driver and passengers of the car did not stay around for the medics.
If you’re wondering why is it that we’re hearing about so many Mustangs crashing these days, well, it’s a combination of things. For starters, it’s a high-powered, rear-wheel drive sports car that demands respect, but due to its affordability, often falls into the hands of a lot of less capable drivers. Don’t forget, it’s a model that sold more than 100,000 units last year in the US, so add all that together and statistically speaking, you’re bound to have a lot more crashes versus an Italian exotic selling in the couple hundred pieces a year. Plus, the internet loves identifying patterns and labeling drivers – just ask BMW owners…