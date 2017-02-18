Stunning Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shows Up In Mexico [32 Pics]

Aston Martins are generally seen as truly beautiful cars but when the British brand collaborates with Zagato, like in the case of this Vanquish, the results are just mesmerizing.
Sure there are other cars to spend nearly three quarters of a million dollars but not one of them will be as stunning to look at as the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato.
This is the fifth time the two companies came together to work on a car, with the Vanquish Zagato sporting a bespoke body made out of one-piece carbon-fiber panels.
The details are endless and include features like the trademark ‘double-bubble’ roof, a new sculpted rear end with round 3D LED lights, a new front grille with the Z pattern and lots and lots of exposed carbon fiber everywhere.
Under the bonnet lies an upgraded version of Aston’s naturally aspirated 6.0-litre V12 which now offers 24hp more for a total of 592hp (600PS), with the company claiming a 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds.
All in all, the Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato will be made in just 99 units and this car right here, which is the No.5 of the lot, was located by Autos Exóticos en México erm.. in Mexico where it will make its owner without any doubt extremely happy.