Stunning RWB Porsche 911s Converge In Tokyo

In an industry where government rules and regulations severely limit how automakers can produce and design cars, select tuning companies often provide a welcome relief where their more outlandish creations really get the brain ticking.
Among the very finest is RAUH-Welt Begriff (RWB) as the company is responsible for some of the planet’s most astonishing Porsche 911s.
What makes the company’s creations particularly unique is that on paper, they shouldn’t look anywhere near as good as they do. After all, slapping flared wheel arches and a towering rear wing on a sports car as iconic as the 911 could be a recipe for disaster.
However, RWB somehow manages to perfect it each and every time and as this short film shows, when some of RWB’s creations gather together in Tokyo, visitors of the bustling city take a collective deep breath for the marvelous creations they see.