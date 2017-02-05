Subaru Forester STI And Mitsubishi Evo Wagon Do Battle In Japanese Knife Fight

It’s hard to argue that the Germans produce the world’s best high-performance super estates, particularly with the likes of the Mercedes-AMG C63 and E63 Estates as well as the Audi RS4 and RS6.
However, if you cast your mind back about a decade, the Japanese also had two pretty cool contenders carving up the roads, the Subaru Forester STI and the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Wagon.
Both are quite rare and Car Throttle recently jumped into both of them to discover which of the two is the better buy for an incredibly-capable estate that is also very practical and doesn’t look too flashy.
As both are Japanese, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they feature turbocharged four-cylinder engines. They also have all-wheel drive systems as standard, potent brakes and have been designed to provide immense levels of straight-line and cornering performance.
Which one do you prefer?