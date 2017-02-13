Subaru Granted Permit To Test Autonomous Vehicles In California

Subaru has been granted a permit to test its self-driving cars on the streets California, making it the 22nd company to be given such a permit.
With the Japanese marque’s EyeSight system, it already offers some level of autonomy to its range-topping models.
According to reports, Subaru plans on adding more features to this system in the coming years, including traffic jam autonomous navigation and steering as well as semi-autonomous highway functionalities by 2020.
The firm’s alleged plans come despite it remaining relatively tight-lipped about its self-driving plans in recent months even though many of its rivals have promised semi-autonomous or fully-autonomous vehicles in the coming years.
Other companies testing autonomous vehicles on the streets of California include Volkswagen, Google, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla, GM, BMW, Honda, Faraday Future, NVIDIA and NextEV.